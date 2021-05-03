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Left image: Birch leaves defoliated by Japanese beetles, leaving behind the lacy network of veins. Right image: Japanese beetles defoliating a basswood leaf.
Wisconsin DNR
Energy & Environment
Leaves looking lacy? Japanese beetle populations are building in the Northwoods.
Katie Thoresen
Japanese Beetles are an invasive insect that have been making their way into Northern Wisconsin.Their populations numbers have been increasing and are expecting to keep rising for the next several years.
Samuel Pressure Vess
Google Maps
Business & Economics
Plant closing in Tomahawk to eliminate 76 jobs
Justin Betti/WAOW
New track at the Hodag Dome
Hodag Dome
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Facebook
Community
Hodag Dome in Rhinelander to reopen Monday
John Burton
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