Bush Stresses Theme of Freedom at Second Inaugural

By Don Gonyea
Published January 19, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

President Bush begins his second term, urging Americans to expand the frontiers of freedom around the world and challenging young people in particular to "serve in a cause larger than your wants." The speech was the centerpiece of a day devoted to tradition and tribute.

Don Gonyea
