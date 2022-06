Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas formally announce an end to fighting. The two leaders held a landmark meeting at Egypt's Red Sea resort Sharm el-Sheik.

Abbas has accepted an invitation to meet with Sharon at his ranch in southern Israel, and both leaders have accepted a White House invitation to meet separately with President Bush in the spring.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.