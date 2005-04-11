© 2022 WXPR
Antibody Treatment for Alzheimer's Shows Promise

By Jon Hamilton
Published April 11, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

A small study being presented at the American Academy of Neurology meeting in Miami suggests that treating Alzheimer's patients with a type of antibody may halt or even reverse progress of the degenerative disease.

Researchers from New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center say six of seven patients showed better brain function after six months of treatment with immunoglobulin.

