© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

CPB Chairman's E-Mails Cite White House Authority

By David Folkenflik
Published June 19, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

The authority of the White House was invoked in decisions being made at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting by its chairman, according to e-mails obtained by NPR. The chairman, Kenneth Tomlinson, has repeatedly denied accusations that he has attempted to politicize the agency during his tenure, which began in September 2003.

Among the agency's chief duties is the doling out of federal funds to public television and radio, primarily to individual stations but to PBS and NPR as well. The inspector general of the CPB has begun an investigation of the new claims.

This week, the CPB is slated to review candidates for its president and chief executive post, which was vacated when Kathleen A. Cox left office after nine months. The agency's budget is also up for review in Congress.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik