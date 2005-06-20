Bolton Standoff May Lead to Recess Appointment

A day after failing for a second time to end debate on the nomination of John Bolton to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist said early Tuesday that he was not planning any more votes on the issue.

But after meeting with President Bush later in the day, Frist said Bush wants the Senate to keep pushing. The day's events fuel increasing speculation that the president may resort to a recess appointment of Bolton, which could occur during the July 4 break.

Some Republicans and many Democrats oppose a recess appointment, citing both the unfinished Senate examination of Bolton's qualifications as well as the desire for a U.N. envoy to have the backing of his government.

