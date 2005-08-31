Bush Calls In Father, Clinton to Help Relief

President Bush says that while relief efforts are ongoing, the suffering, damage and cost of Hurricane Katrina will not go away quickly.

Faced with a catastrophic situation on the Gulf Coast, President Bush is bringing back the team of former presidents who spearheaded fundraising for tsunami victims in South Asia last winter.

The first President Bush and former President Bill Clinton met with the current chief executive in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon.

The pair agreed to spearhead private fundraising to pay for cleanup and recovery along the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.