Bush to Lay Out Plan to Rebuild New Orleans

By Don Gonyea
Published September 14, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

President Bush will address the nation from New Orleans Thursday evening, when he is expected to propose the biggest bailout for a region in national history. Bush will be speaking from Jackson Square, the center of the evacuated city.

There will not be a live audience for the president's speech, apart from the large national audience following the speech by broadcast.

In his remarks, President Bush is expected to announce extensive assistance for the Gulf Coast region.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
