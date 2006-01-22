W. Va. Leaders Call for New Mining Regulations

West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin is pushing for new federal and state mine-safety regulations after two recent accidents in his state killed 14 miners. The new laws would focus on improving rescue efforts and communication.

Saturday, the bodies of two miners were discovered after a fire broke out in a coal mine near Mellville, W.Va. This week, a Senate subcommittee will hold a hearing on the Sago mine accident, in which 12 coal miners were killed almost three weeks ago.

NPR's Debbie Elliott talks about the governor's proposals with Davitt McAteer, the Vice President of Wheeling Jesuit University and former Assistant Secretary of Mine Safety and Health for the U.S. Department of Labor.

