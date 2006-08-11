BP: Oil Fields to Remain Open During Repairs

British Petroleum, operator of the Prudhoe Bay oilfield, says it will try to keep part of its production running while it replaces corroded pipes at the facility. An oil leak Sunday had forced BP to slash output at the field, America's largest.

News that a full shutdown has been avoided is welcome news to officials in Alaska, which has already lost millions of dollars in the partial shutdown. Alaska's economy is very dependent on oil -- taxes from its oil fields account for more than 90 percent of its revenues.

State officials estimate that they have lost more than $3 million each day parts of the Prudhoe facility were closed for inspection and repairs. Libby Casey of member station KUAC reports.

