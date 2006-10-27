Iraq War Vets Return; Some Have No Home

National Guard Cpl. Joe Raicaldo is home from Iraq with things he didn't have when he left: an honorable discharge, metal rods and screws up and down his spine, and an arm that moves like a robot's. He's also homeless, living in his car. There are at least 600 recent vets who are homeless.

Raicaldo's story is one that tells how hard it is going to be to weave some of America's warriors back into the fabric of home.

