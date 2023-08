International soccer phenomenon David Beckham takes to the field in his long awaited debut for the Los Angeles Galaxy last night in Los Angeles.

Beckam was late starting because of a sore ankle. Before a sellout crowd, Beckham finally entered the game in the 78th minute. He did not score a goal, but the hope is that he will score a win with American fans over the next several years.

