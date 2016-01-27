Toy Helps Preoccupy Uber Passengers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with help for Uber drivers. It's a way to distract a distracting passenger. Drivers in Charlotte are equipped with a kid's toy called Bop It. It's a test of reflexes. You're supposed to press buttons when the toy tells you. It's considered a great diversion, which keeps drunk passengers from bothering the driver. Now the driver just has the problem of having to listen to the game.

