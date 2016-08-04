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Atheists In Australia Tell Jedi They're Mucking Up The Census

NPR
Published August 4, 2016 at 5:07 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It began as a prank, a chain email during Australia's 2001 census saying if enough people claim to be Jedi, it would be recognized as a religion. Now Australia is home to 64,000 Jedi believers, and atheists are alarmed. They don't want Australia to appear more religious than it actually is. This census, atheists created posters saying if old religious men in robes do not represent you, don't mark yourself as Jedi. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
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