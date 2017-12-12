© 2022 WXPR
Service Dog Enjoys Broadway's 'Cats' A Little Too Much

Published December 12, 2017 at 5:11 AM CST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Mary Louise Kelly. We've all been there, you know, you're at a live performance and you get so caught up, you lose track it's not real. So it happened to a dog, a service dog with its owner in the audience of a Broadway performance of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, yeah, "Cats." Chaos ensued, an usher returned the dog to its owner and in related news, pretty sure we now know who deserves the Tony Award for best costume. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.