What Bill Kopanda is listening to

Hi, I'm Bill Kopanda, a Northwoods Cafe host. I have been traveling extensively for the past six weeks, sometimes off of the grid, so music listening has been sparse, mostly what I have on my phone.

Normally, I listen to radio for new sounds, almost exclusively public radio music stations. When I am traveling, I love to hear the local takes on modern music.

At home, I listen to WXPR (91.7) and WSUM (also 91.7) in Madison. WSUM is a college student station so the DJs and shows change hourly and by semester. It is a total mixed bag. I also enjoy The Current (89.3) out of MN and other local WI and IL stations, often student stations like Stevens Point, Whitewater and DuPage. Public Radio is great.

Generally, I am attracted to all kinds of genres and eras of music as long as it has a good heart. I listen through rose colored ears and mind.