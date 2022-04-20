© 2022 WXPR
What I'm Listening To...
What I'm Listening To...
Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.

What Bill Kopanda is listening to

By Bill Kopanda
Published April 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT
Bill Kopanda

Hi, I'm Bill Kopanda, a Northwoods Cafe host. I have been traveling extensively for the past six weeks, sometimes off of the grid, so music listening has been sparse, mostly what I have on my phone.

Normally, I listen to radio for new sounds, almost exclusively public radio music stations. When I am traveling, I love to hear the local takes on modern music.

At home, I listen to WXPR (91.7) and WSUM (also 91.7) in Madison. WSUM is a college student station so the DJs and shows change hourly and by semester. It is a total mixed bag. I also enjoy The Current (89.3) out of MN and other local WI and IL stations, often student stations like Stevens Point, Whitewater and DuPage. Public Radio is great.

Generally, I am attracted to all kinds of genres and eras of music as long as it has a good heart. I listen through rose colored ears and mind.

Bill Kopanda
People, nature, life and music, of all genres and eras, fill me with joy! My goal is to share those passions with our WXPR listeners. I often attempt to communicate through the music and I enjoy the back-stories to some of the music.
