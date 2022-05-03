Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court's doorstep after Roe v. Wade opinion leak

U.S. senators gathered alongside protesters on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to celebrate and oppose the leaked draft opinion published by Politico Monday night. The draft opinion as written showed that a majority of justices on the court would vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion.

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Abortion-rights supporter the Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt debates with abortion-rights opponent Minister Leroy Swailes outside U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

So far, Chief Justice John Roberts has authenticated the draft opinion and launched an investigation into how the draft got leaked, though he noted it does not represent the court's final opinion. Several governors have made a statements about where their states stand on the issue.

Here are some of the scenes seen at the Supreme Court doorsteps captured by D.C. photographers:

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Abortion-rights supporter Dunia Sinnreich (right) and the Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Anti-abortion rights protesters singing and chanting anti-abortion slogans outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., stands alongside abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed An abortion-rights activist argues with anti-abortion-rights protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU A protester stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday holding a sign that reads, "Thou shalt not steal my civil rights, thou shalt not steal my repro rights."

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Sen. Amy <strong></strong>Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks among abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Protesters argue outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision suggested a majority of the court's justices would vote to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., voices his support for abortion and trans rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Abortion-rights supporters gather at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Abortion-rights opponent Rev. Leroy Swailes stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.

/ Eman Mohammed / Eman Mohammed Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision suggested a majority of the court's justices would vote to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU A protester holds a coat hanger aloft outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.

/ Dee Dwyer / Dee Dwyer Sharmin Hossain, a Campaign Director for Liberate Abortion, stands with abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.