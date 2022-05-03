Here are the key primary election results from Ohio

Updated May 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM ET

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday for statewide primaries in Ohio and Indiana.

In Ohio, the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman had top billing, with Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan emerging victorious from their respective primaries.

You'll find primary results for all the key offices below. For complete Ohio election results, head to the state's website.

