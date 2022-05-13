Points North: Crude Oil Catastrophes on WXPR

Part 1 - Wednesday, May 18 at 9am

Part 2 - Wednesday, June 1 at 9am

A year ago, a controversial pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac was supposed to shut down. At least that’s what Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. The Canadian energy company Enbridge challenged that order, and oil still flows under the Straits today.

Line 5 has delivered energy through the Upper Great Lakes since 1953. But environmentalists didn’t start sounding the alarm about the twin pipes until a catastrophic oil spill in 2010. That’s when another Enbridge pipeline burst, sending over a million gallons of crude oil down the Kalamazoo River. Birds were covered in a thick, black sheen. People along the river got sick from toxic chemicals.

There’s no safe way to move crude oil across a continent. But what risks are we willing to take to transport it – and who bears the brunt of those risks?

Tune in to WXPR for "Crude Oil Catastrophes," a special two-part series of Points North from Interlochen Public Radio. Part 1 airs at 9am on Wednesday, May 18th. Part 2 airs at 9am on Wednesday, June 1st.

