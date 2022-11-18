Holidays 2022 on WXPR

Wednesday, December 21

9am: A Paul Winter Solstice

Celebrate the return of the sun - and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear a performance of The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. John Schaefer hosts.

10am: Hanukkah Lights

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

11am: Candles Burning Brightly

A celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights with an exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities … and plenty of music.

Saturday, December 24

9am: A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico (NPR)

10am: A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico (NPR)

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's church on Harvard Square.

10am: A Chanticleer Christmas (APM)

A one-hour program of holiday favorites, new and old, presented live in concert by the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices."

11am: Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program.

12pm: Joy to the World- A Holiday in Pink

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe.

1pm: All Songs Consider for the Holidays- Holiday Extravaganza

For this holiday party we return to the cozy cabin where it all began. Featuring guests Taylor Swift, Jenny Lewis, Tarriona "Tank" Ball, Lucy Dacus and more.

2pm: World Café Holiday

World Cafe is celebrating 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.

3pm: The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more!

5pm: A Mountain Stage Holiday

Join Mountain Stage host Larry Gross for an hour filled with beautiful music to mark the season. The show features special guests Holly Cole, Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Loudon Wainwright III, The Roches, Kathy Mattea and more.

6pm: Tinsel Tales: So Much More NPR Christmas Favorites (NPR)

Hear the fourth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places.

7 pm: Tinsel Tales: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites (NPR)

Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season.

8pm: Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations.

9pm: The Thistle & Shamrock Presents ‘A Child’s Christmas In Wales'

Cerys Matthews narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely. Hosted by Fiona Ritchie.

10pm: Jazz Night in America- A Holiday Celebration

This year's Jazz Night in America holiday special will feature drummer Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O; a ruckus band recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center that flip seasonal songs on their head while inserting humor and joyful swing. and new takes on classics in this special episode. Christian McBride hosts.

11pm: Jazz Piano Christmas 38

Check out your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! This year, our annual sell-out event spotlights ferociously talented Japanese musical phenom Hiromi, Mountain Stage’s Bob Thompson, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño, chosen as one of the Kennedy Center’s “Next 50” leaders.

12am: Soulful Christmas

An uplifting Christmas special that features Black music and composers. Including choral music, gospel, spiritual and jazz-inspired styles, this special celebrates and explores non-idiomatic Black classical music and choral traditions.

Sunday, December 25

6-8am: Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (APM)

Share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal ‘classical’ music presented by King's College.

8am-10am: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

St. Olaf Christmas Festival is a chance for listeners across the country and around the world to participate in one of the nation’s most treasured holiday celebrations.

10am: A Chorial Christmas with Stile Antico

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance.

11am: Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites (NPR)

Stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

12pm: Tinsel Tales: More NPR Christmas Favorites (NPR)

Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories.

1pm: Jazz Night in America- A Holiday Celebration

2pm: Jazz Piano Christmas 38

3pm: Joy to the World- A Holiday in Pink

4pm: Afro Blue Christmas

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. Hear the a-cappela group perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire.

5pm: Soulful Christmas

6pm: Festivo Alt. Latino: Cantigas In Concert

NPR Music’s Alt.Latino presents the 2014 edition of Festivo Alt.Latino -- a special holiday concert featuring the 20 piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures. Hear a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus Parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The many rich styles of Latino choral music will unite listeners through the joyful and trans-formative power of music. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

7pm: All Songs Consider for the Holidays- Holiday Extravaganza

8pm: World Café Holiday

9pm: The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

10 pm: The Thistle & Shamrock Presents ‘A Child’s Christmas In Wales'

Saturday, December 31

7pm-11pm: Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition since the 1970s, it’s the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long!

Sunday, January 1, 2023

10am-12pm: New Year’s Day from Vienna

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Franz Welser-Most. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.