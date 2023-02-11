The U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Canada's Yukon territory

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he ordered the takedown of an unidentified object flying over Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday.

The object was shot down by a U.S. F-22 from the U.S. and Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command, Trudeau said.

"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object," Trudeau said. "Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America."

The shooting down comes a day after the U.S. military took down "a high altitude airborne object" off of the northern coast of Alaska, and a week after the military took down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.