3 people killed at Michigan State University and the gunman is dead, police say

Updated February 14, 2023 at 1:40 AM ET

A gunman shot and killed three people and injured five others on the campus of Michigan State University on Monday night before fatally shooting himself, police said.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was found dead off the campus in East Lansing, Mich., from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man is not associated with the university and a motive has not been determined, police said early Tuesday morning. Police believe there is only one suspect.

Shots were fired at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall, which is home to the College of Social Science and where two people died. Another shooting was reported at the MSU student union, which is located next door and open to the public, shortly after. One person died there, said MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman.

Victims were transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. They are all in critical condition, but no other information about the victims is being released at the moment, Rozman said.

Hundreds of officers from different agencies responded to the scene. Law enforcement had been in contact with the suspect, Rozman added.

"We are relieved to no longer have an active threat on campus, while we realize that there is so much healing that will need to take place after this," Rozman said.

/ Michigan State University Police and Public Safety / Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Michigan State Police released a photo of a suspect in two shootings on campus Mon, Feb. 13 that left three people dead and at least five injured. The suspect was last seen leaving the MSU student union on foot, police said.

The shelter in place warning was lifted early Tuesday morning. Earlier in the evening, police discouraged parents from coming to campus.

"For parents, we understand," Rozman said. "I can only imagine the emotion that's involved right now. It's going to help us, and it's going to help our response, and it's going to help us identify the shooter the less people that are on campus at this point."

All campus activities, including both in-person and virtual classes and sporting events, have been canceled for at least 48 hours. The school is providing counseling resources for students and employees.

Teresa Woodruff, MSU's interim president, said early Tuesday that support will be provided for university students, faculty and staff. "We're devastated with the loss of life and we want to wrap our arms around every family touched by this tragedy," she said.

