Search in Lincoln County finds drugs, stolen car parts

Drugs and stolen car parts were found during a search of an unlicensed salvage dealer in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served in the Town of Merrill.

The site was a large property with an immense number of vehicles, parts, and other equipment.

A stolen vehicle and stolen parts were found.

They also found evidence that VIN tags had been tampered with in multiple vehicles.

Drugs including 140 grams of marijuana, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, and about 8 grams of cocaine were seized.

Property owner Anthony Ellenbecker was taken into custody.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Merrill Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Taskforce.