2023 Holiday Programs on WXPR

Wednesday, December 13

9-10 am: A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

10-11 am: Candles Burning Brightly

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

11 am-12 pm: A Chanukah Celebration Across the Globe

A Chanukah Celebration Across the Globe is a journey into the rich and varied melodic traditions of countries where Jews have lived and worshiped for centuries, including music from Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Balkans, Central Asia ...and Africa! Hosted by WQXR’s Naomi Lewin.

Thursday, December 21

1-2 pm: A Paul Winter Solstice

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey, also known as Paul from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. WNYC's John Schaefer hosts.

2-4 pm: Echoes' Winter Solstice Soundscape

Get ready for the big chill on an Echoes Winter Solstice. Echoes’ John Diliberto creates a soundscape of snow-shrouded trees, silent saguaro cacti and white-out conditions. It’s a winter fantasy with no Christmas carols, but a sleigh full of music taking you into the celestial and chilled side of the season.

Sunday, December 24

9 am-1 pm: Tinsel Tales

Tinsel Tales features a collection of the most requested holiday stories that transport you to unexpected places. Featuring a host of festive voices and told through interviews from the NPR Archives.

4-5 pm: A Jethro Tull Christmas with Ian Anderson

Seasonal music by the legendary British band Jethro Tull, with humorous commentary by its founder, Ian Anderson.

5-6 pm: Ben Vaughn Christmas Party

It's Christmas in Parts Unknown, USA! Hear Ben as he digs through the boxes in the Relay Shack and plays a great collection of holiday tunes.

6-9 pm: A Hip Hop Holiday with Paul Ingles

Music History Producer Paul Ingles gently hosts another hour of pop, rock and soul holiday music. Tune in for some of the cooler holiday tunes.

9-10pm: World Cafe Holiday

A special episode featuring holiday peformances from the World Cafe studios.

10-11pm: Tiny Desk Holiday

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

11 pm-12 am: All Songs Considered Holiday

We decided to revisit the very first All Songs Considered holiday party from 2013. The guest list for this (trust us!) unforgettable night of music and tall tales included Kishi Bashi, Dan Deacon, Carrie Brownstein and Nellie McKay.

Monday, December 25

4-5 am Welcome Christmas

It’s an hour of joyful, classic holiday music from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, singing traditional carols and new discoveries.

5-6 am All is Bright

All Is Bright, with host Lynne Warfel, offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene.

6-7 am The Thistle and Shamrock Presents 'A Child's Christmas in Wales'

Cerys Matthews is a Welsh musician and patron of the Dylan Thomas Society. In this program, originally broadcast in 2015, she narrates excerpts from the Dylan Thomas holiday classic, set to music that she created and recorded with her collaborator Mason Neely.

7-9 am Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols

A Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music, presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

9-11am: St Olaf Christmas

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. Started in 1912 by F. Melius Christiansen, founder of the St. Olaf College Music Department, the festival includes hymns, carols, choral works and orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity.

11 am-12 pm: Carols at Home with the Imani Winds

Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

12-1 pm: 30 Minutes of Jazz Christmas Specials 1 & 2

Harold Ehlers was a longtime host on WXPR with a weekly music program called "30 Minutes of Jazz," which he would record and mail in on a cassette tape. Tune in to hear two of his special Christmas programs.

1-4 pm: A Holiday Music Tour with Judy Collins

Folk singing legend Judy Collins hosts musicians from around the nation with a stop or two overseas to hear musical takes on the holiday season from folk artists.

4-5 pm: Tent Show Radio: Holiday Special

First broadcast in 1994, Tent Show Radio is a weekly one-hour radio program showcasing the best live recordings from acclaimed music acts and entertainers who grace the Big Top Chautauqua stage each summer in beautiful Bayfield, WI. Tune in for this special holiday episode.

5-6 pm: A Mountain Stage Holiday

This hour-long special features seasonal songs, old and new, all recorded live over the years on the Mountain Stage. We'll hear performances from Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Odetta, Loudon Wainwright III, Holly Cole, The Roches, Kathy Mattea, Michael Martin Murphey and more.

6-7 pm: Festival Alt. Latino

NPR Music's Alt.Latino presents Festivo Alt.Latino -- a special holiday concert featuring the 20 piece choral ensemble Choral Cantigas. This musical performance also includes stories about holiday traditions and cultures.

Wednesday, December 27

11 am-12 pm: The Sounds of Kwanzaa

In this broadcast, Garrett McQueen offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration. The show features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds.

Sunday, December 31

6-8 pm: 2023 Remembered

Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2023 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds - from indie to influential - and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

8 pm-12 am: Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Hear sets from Ibrahim Maalouf, José James, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.