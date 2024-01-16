Bitter cold causes some school delays and closures Tuesday

A number of school districts have delayed or canceled classes for Tuesday, as a wind chill advisory is in effect until noon

Crandon: 2 Hour Delay

Goodman-Armstrong Creek: 2 Hour Delay

Laona: 2 Hour Delay, 4K Closed Tuesday

Wabeno: 2 Hour Delay

Mercer: 2 Hour Delay

Elcho: Closed Tuesday, all activities canceled, ELC Open

White Lake School District: Remote Learning Day Tuesday

Gogebic Community College Ironwood Campus: 2 Hour Delay

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.