© 2024 WXPR
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

Bitter cold causes some school delays and closures Tuesday

WXPR | authorBy John Burton,
National Weather Service
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST
Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero.
weyo - stock.adobe.com
/
178553918
Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero.

A number of school districts have delayed or canceled classes for Tuesday, as a wind chill advisory is in effect until noon

Crandon: 2 Hour Delay

Goodman-Armstrong Creek: 2 Hour Delay

Laona: 2 Hour Delay, 4K Closed Tuesday

Wabeno: 2 Hour Delay

Mercer: 2 Hour Delay

Elcho: Closed Tuesday, all activities canceled, ELC Open

White Lake School District: Remote Learning Day Tuesday

Gogebic Community College Ironwood Campus: 2 Hour Delay

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
  northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
  exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
seeStoriesBy
National Weather Service
seeStoriesBy