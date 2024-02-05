Employment

Development Associate- Community Sponsorships

WXPR Public Radio is seeking an outgoing and passionate public media enthusiast to join our team.

We’re looking to strengthen connections within our communities by gaining new sponsors while cultivating existing partnerships with local businesses and organizations. This position begins with an active account list and will have a significant focus on developing new business. Each day will be a mix of engaging with existing partners and growing their account list through prospecting.

We’re looking for someone who shares the same passion we have for our mission and who can convey our story to prospective new partners who value our station’s work and want to support our local community.

Compensation and benefits

WXPR offers a creative, supportive, and flexible work environment. Salary range is $40,000-$45,000 per year based on experience. In addition to salary, WXPR offers a compensation package that includes the following benefits:



Hybrid remote work environment (after training)

Group health insurance

Company paid life insurance

Short and long term disability

401K

4 weeks vacation

12 paid holidays

The Station

WXPR is an award winning, independent, community-licensed public radio station founded in 1983 and operated by White Pine Community Broadcasting, Inc. WXPR aims to inform, entertain and engage the community with music and information and is actively engaged with the community through local media and arts partnerships, on-air content partnerships, and more.

From studios in downtown Rhinelander, Wisconsin, WXPR can be heard in northern and central Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. WXPR is an NPR affiliate that airs national news and produces its own local news. In addition, scores of volunteer on-air hosts produce and deliver 70 hours of unique music programming per week. WXPR serves a critical role in our region.

More about the region

Northern Wisconsin is home to large portions of public land including the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest and the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest. There’s no shortage of outdoor recreation like skiing, mountain biking, kayaking, and snowmobiling. The area also supports a growing local arts and music scene featuring galleries, music venues, and community theater groups.

Job Description- Development Associate

The Development Associate will secure sponsorship of radio programming, WXPR events, digital products, and multimedia platforms. The new hire will ensure messaging is consistent with public broadcasting standards and WXPR station policy.

This is a full-time exempt position. The Development Associate works closely with the Development Director and reports to the General Manager to support the station mission.

Duties and Responsibilities:



Identify, cultivate, solicit, close, and maintain new community partners including cash and trade accounts for all forms of program distribution, including on-air, online, streaming, podcasts, events, and more

Cultivate existing relationships with local businesses and organizations and seek opportunities to upgrade existing sponsorships

Ensure underwriting messaging is consistent with public broadcasting standards, FCC guidelines, and station policy

Create and maintain scheduling of traffic logs, public service announcements, and music calendar

Produce and record automated underwriting copy for broadcast

Generate monthly reports; work with the Development Director to forecast revenue

Meet or exceed monthly, quarterly, and annual goals

Serve as a station representative by attending local business and community events

Acquire donations for station pledge drives and co-host pledge drive programs

Conduct in-person, online, and phone calls to current and prospective community partners on behalf of the station

Assist Development Director as needed with fundraising mailings, marketing, and pledge drives.

Qualifications:

A passion for WXPR’s mission

Familiarity with WXPR radio programs

Self-motivated, organized, good time-management skills, and ability to perform assigned duties with little supervision

Highly motivated and able to develop new relationships through personal initiative, networking, and referrals from existing partners

Excellent time and priority management

Proficiency with standard office software such as Microsoft Office, Google Suite, and Adobe programs. Experience with fundraising or radio traffic software is a plus.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, both in-person and online, with the ability to write and present in a professional manner

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively with other team members

A willingness to learn and develop new and creative ideas for engaging the WXPR community

Knowledge of marketing, sales, or fundraising through a Bachelor’s degree or the equivalent combination of education and experience

Valid driver’s license with a clean motor vehicle record

Additional Responsibilities

Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Participate in other station activities, including by not limited to station events- and fundraising activities which may require working occasional weekends or evenings, or otherwise adjusting work hours to accommodate the needs of the job.

Please send a cover letter and resume to WXPR General Manager Jessie Dick: jessie@wxpr.org.

WXPR is an Equal Opportunity Employer.