Tune in on Wednesday, February 21 for an afternoon of special programming, including:

12-1 PM: Langston Hughes - I Too Sing America

Langston Hughes, an enduring icon of the Harlem Renaissance, is best-known for his written work, which wedded his fierce dedication to social justice with his belief in the transformative power of the word. But he was a music lover, too, and some of the works he was most proud of were collaborations with composers and musicians.

Join Terrance McKnight, WQXR host and former Morehouse professor of music, for I, Too, Sing America, which dives into the songs, cantatas, musicals and librettos that flowed from Hughes’ pen.

1-2 PM: Four Pillars of Rock 'n' Roll

Over a period of 8 months in 1955, from April to September, 4 African-American performers tossed records onto the American pop and R&B charts that would establish them as rock and roll pioneer icons for all times. They were all among the earliest inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Each a revered and imitated talent that shaped music for decades and still today. Music documentarian Paul Ingles hosts highlights from his 4 public radio specials on Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Little Richard, Fats Domino in this special appreciation program, that also features commentary from some top music writers.

2-3 PM: Four Pillars of Soul

In the late 1960's and early 1970's, four African-American performers tossed records onto the American pop and R&B charts that would establish them as pioneering soul music icons for all times. They are also all in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Each is a revered and imitated talent that shaped music for decades and still today. Music documentarian Paul Ingles hosts highlights from his 4 public radio specials on Mavis Staples, James Brown, Otis Redding, and Aretha Franklin in this special appreciation program, that also features commentary from some top musicians, music writers and educators.

3-4 PM: A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood: A Musical Journey in the Life of Martin Luther King, Jr.

In this hour-long special from WQXR and WNYC, host Terrance McKnight interweaves musical examples with Dr. King's own speeches and sermons to illustrate the powerful place that music held in his work--and examines how the musical community responded to and participated in Dr. King's cause.