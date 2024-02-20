2024 State of the Tribes Address

The 20th State of the Tribes address will air live on WXPR on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Chairman James Crawford of the Forest County Potawatomiwill welcome members of Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes and deliver this year’s address from the State Capitol in Madison.

Since 2005, the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council has selected a governing member to deliver the annual address as an opportunity for everyone in Wisconsin to understand the issues facing Native Nations and celebrate common values.