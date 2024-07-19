Russian court sentences U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison

MOSCOW — A Russian court convicted Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich on charges of espionage Friday — sentencing the American to 16 years in a Russian prison colony in a closed-door trial denounced as a sham by the journalist’s newspaper and the U.S. government. Prosecutors had requested an 18-year sentence.

The proceedings took place in Russia’s Ural Mountains capital of Yekaterinburg — the city where Russian security agents first detained Gershkovich while he was on a reporting assignment in March 2023.

Prosecutors later accused Gershkovich of collecting “secret information” about a regional Russian tank factory, Uralvagonzavod, on the orders of the CIA.

The judge held just two hearings — out of the public eye and with no consular officials present — before finding Gershkovich guilty of the charges.

Gershkovich and the Wall Street Journal have vehemently denied the spying allegations from the beginning.

They note that Gershkovich was operating in Russia with official accreditation from Russia’s Foreign Ministry at the time of his arrest.

The U.S. government has similarly denied the spying charges as “fiction.” Shortly after Gershkovich’s detention, the State Department designated him “wrongfully detained” and insisted he was being punished for his work as a journalist.

“We have been clear from the start that Evan has done nothing wrong and never should have been arrested in the first place,” the U.S. Embassy in Russia said in a statement as the trial got underway last month.

“His case is not about evidence, procedural norms, or the rule of law. It is about the Kremlin using American citizens to achieve its political objectives.”

The guilty verdict was never much in doubt —- nearly all Russian criminal cases end in conviction.

The Kremlin and top Russian officials had also publicly argued Gershkovich was caught “red handed.”

Yet the unusual speed of proceedings — espionage trials often take months if not years – was all but certain to fuel speculation that Moscow and Washington may be closing in on a prisoner swap deal.

The Biden administration has made no secret it had made several past offers to Moscow aimed at gaining the release of Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, another American serving a lengthy prison sentence on espionage charges.

Former President Donald Trump, too, has suggested he could bargain with Moscow for Gershkovich’s release if reelected.

This week, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists that back-channel talks between Washington and Moscow were “ongoing.”

In a meeting with international journalists on the sidelines of an economic forum earlier this month, Putin said the U.S. was taking “vigorous steps” to free Gershkovich.

“But such issues are not resolved through the media,” the Russian leader added. “They like a quiet, calm, professional approach and dialogue between intelligence agencies. And, of course, they should be resolved only on the basis of reciprocity.”

In the past, Putin has strongly suggested he would trade Gershkovich for a convicted Russian state assassin currently imprisoned on a murder conviction in Germany.

Yet Russian officials have also insisted any trade involving Gershkovich could only happen once a verdict has been reached.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



Copyright 2024 NPR