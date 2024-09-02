Project North band The Periodicals chat with WXPR

Susan Spangenberg talks with The Periodicals about their music and performing at the upcoming Project North Festival.

Project North is an eco-focused art and music festival held September 20th and 21st in downtown Rhinelander.

The Periodicals will perform at 2:30pm on Saturday, September 21st on the Main Stage.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Project North website.

Project North is a collaboration project between WXPR, ArtStart, Midwest Renewable Energy Association, The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, and Nicolet College.

