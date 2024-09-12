Project North band Kat and the Hurricane talks with WXPR

Susan Spangenberg talks with Kat and the Hurricane about their music and performing at the upcoming Project North Festival.

Project North is an eco-focused art and music festival held September 20th and 21st in downtown Rhinelander.

Kat and the Hurricane will perform at 1pm on Saturday, September 21st on the Main Stage.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Project North website.

Project North is a collaboration project between WXPR, ArtStart, Midwest Renewable Energy Association, The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, and Nicolet College.