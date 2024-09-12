WXPR chats with Project North band The Claudettes

Susan Spangenberg talks with The Claudettes about their music and performing at the upcoming Project North Festival.

Project North is an eco-focused art and music festival held September 20th and 21st in downtown Rhinelander.

The Periodicals will perform at 6pm on Friday, September 20th on the Main Stage.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Project North website.

Project North is a collaboration project between WXPR, ArtStart, Midwest Renewable Energy Association, The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, and Nicolet College.