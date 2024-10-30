Harris urged unity in her closing argument. Biden's 'garbage' line undercut that

Updated October 30, 2024 at 11:02 AM ET

As Vice President Harris headed out to swing states after she delivered her closing argument for her campaign — a promise to turn the page on an era of division in the country — she found herself instead having to respond to a divisive remark made by President Biden.

In a video call with a Latino voting group on Tuesday evening, Biden sounded like he was calling supporters of former President Donald Trump "garbage." Republicans took offense and drew a through line to Hillary Clinton's 2016 comment about the "basket of deplorables" supporting Trump.

Biden and the White House quickly moved to clarify his comment. But Harris — who has been trying to appeal to moderate Republican and independent voters — was peppered with questions about it as she departed for Wednesday stops in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"Let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," Harris told reporters on the tarmac. "As I have said and will repeat over and over again, I am sincere in what I mean: when elected president of the United States, I will represent all Americans, including those who don't vote for me."

Vice President Harris: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for. You heard my speech last night. I believe the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not. I will be a President for all Americans

Harris' running mate Gov. Tim Walz — who had been booked on two prominent television morning shows to talk about her closing argument speech — instead faced questions about Biden's remark.

Biden's comment has given Republicans an opening to move past the controversy unleashed by a disparaging and politically toxic joke about Puerto Rico made by a comedian on Sunday at a Madison Square Garden rally for Trump.

That joke has roiled the presidential campaign in its waning days as Puerto Ricans are a significant presence in places like Pennsylvania, which both the Trump and Harris campaigns see as a must-win state.

What Biden said

Biden tonight in condemning the joke about Puerto Rico.



“The only garbage I see floating out there is his [supporters/supporter’s]–his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American.”



The WH says Biden was talking about the comedian—“supporter’s”



The clip: pic.twitter.com/F7VRcyBFJu — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 30, 2024

In a video call Tuesday with Voto Latino, Biden sounded like he was calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

The White House quickly issued a transcript seeking to put Biden’s comment in a broader context, insisting that Biden had said "supporter's," to refer to the comedian's quote and not "supporters."

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

Later, Biden attempted to clean up his remarks on x.com, saying that he was referring to the comedian’s joke at the rally.

How Republicans are responding

Biden, who has a life-long history of gaffes, has kept a low profile since he dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris.

Last week at a rare campaign event, he attracted attention when he said of Trump “we got to lock him up,” before quickly adding “politically.”

Conservatives have long complained that Democrats have used disparaging labels to describe their supporters. They point to then-candidate Barack Obama's remarks about "bitter" working-class voters who "cling to guns or religion" and former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton who described Trump's supporters as "deplorables."

Biden's remark landed as Trump was onstage at a rally in Allentown, Pa., where Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, went on stage to demand an apology from Biden.

“We are not garbage: we are patriots who love America,” Rubio said.

The Trump campaign said it was an example of name-calling by the Harris campaign.

