Construction planned on Highway 47 in northern Oneida County

Drivers on Highway 47 in the northern portion of Oneida County can soon look forward to some road construction.

The governor has signed a $4.5 million dollar contract for resurfacing on Highway 47 from just north of Kildeer road in the town of Lake Tomahawk to the Vilas County Line.

Construction work will begin July 11th.

The highway will remain open, but at times drivers will see single-lane closures controlled by flagging.

Work will also include reconstructing inlets for storm sewers, replacing culverts and guard rails, and creating centerline rumble strips.

Construction should be finished by mid-October.