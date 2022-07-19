Wisconsin housing market affected by lack of supply, report says

Wisconsin's housing market is still being affected by lack of supply, according to a report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

Statewide median prices have gone up 10 percent through six months this year compared to the same timeframe in 2021.

However, overall listings during the month of June were down 14 percent compared to June 2021.

WRA President and CEO Mike Theo is anticipating that the current high demand is going to settle down by the end of the year.

"Without more inventory or a slowing down of demand to bring that equilibrium, we're still going to see this upward pressure on prices and that means we're going to start pricing more and more families out of the market," Theo said.

Median prices in Marathon County are up almost 20% from a year ago, and that number is 37% in Portage County.

For more on the WRA's report, click here.