Work begins on Highway K in Oneida County

County Highway K in Oneida County will join the list of roads impacted by construction starting Monday.

The Oneida County Highway Department says work will be underway on K between State Highway 47 and Sheep Ranch Road.

The work will last through the rest of June.

The road will be open to thru traffic, with flagging operations.

Highway K in the work area will be down to one lane at times.

Drivers should expect delays and find an alternate route if they can.