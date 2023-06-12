Work begins on Highway K in Oneida County
County Highway K in Oneida County will join the list of roads impacted by construction starting Monday.
The Oneida County Highway Department says work will be underway on K between State Highway 47 and Sheep Ranch Road.
The work will last through the rest of June.
The road will be open to thru traffic, with flagging operations.
Highway K in the work area will be down to one lane at times.
Drivers should expect delays and find an alternate route if they can.