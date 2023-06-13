Redevelopment project groundbreaking pushed back in Wausau

The redevelopment of the Wausau Center Mall area will take a little longer than originally agreed upon.

Developer T. Wall Enterprises is set to redevelop the south-east corner of Washington Street and Third Street into the Foundry on Third.

It's part of a $44 million dollar project that includes restaurants, small business space, and apartments.

In September 2022, the Wausau City council approved an agreement that set the groundbreaking for September 1, 2023.

Wausau Opportunity Zone President Dave Eckmann says that won't happen until spring of next year.

"If you look at the national economy, where we're at with interest rates, and some of the economic unknowns happening," explained Eckmann. "And then the cost of goods, materials. So labor, construction materials all have had an adverse impact not only on this project, but on projects around the state and country."

In the meantime, demolition of the former mall's concrete cap will continue this summer.

That will make way for new utilities and temporary streets to be built.

A Children's Imaginarium is set to open October 3 of this year. Also, Hom Furniture will have some exterior façade improvements complete this fall.