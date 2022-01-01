Come Discover Alaska With WXPR

Traverse the Pacific coast by land and sea aboard one of Holland America Cruise Lines’ lovely ships on a breathtaking journey that takes you from Alaska to Vancouver, British Columbia. Cruise the Sternwheeler Discovery and encounter Alaska’s diverse culture and rich history.

Enjoy local dishes and a lively musical performance at the Denali Dinner Theatre about the first brave men to summit Denali. Ride a luxury domed railcar from Denali to Talkeetna, soak in views of the incredible landscapes from glass-ceiling railcars and open-air observation platforms as guides provide expert commentary.

Travel deep into Denali National Park for the best opportunities to view the region’s wildlife. Cruise through Glacier Bay and the Inside Passage, taking in rugged natural wonders. Explore Alaska’s gorgeous capital, Juneau. Visit Ketchikan, the “Salmon Capital of the World.” This is Alaska as you always imagined.

You can find more details about the trip, including an itinerary, here.

WXPR is also hosting a Meet & Greet Thursday, November 17th at 5:00 p.m. at Holiday Acres in Rhinelander.

Meet with a representative from Collette and get your questions answered about the trip. You’ll also meet with WXPR’s Katie Thoresen who will be joining you on the trip and sharing her own experience from living in Alaska.