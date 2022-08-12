Assisted living facility expanding in Antigo

The need for assisted living in the U.S. is growing, according to national data, the US will need nearly one million new senior living units by the year 2040.

The Bay at Gardenview Assisted Living Center first opened three years ago, and they're fully occupied, with all 20 available rooms full, but the need is growing. More families are looking for openings.

"I see a lot more people needing assisted living or wanting more assisted living than actual skilled nursing or anything else like that." said Jamie Tucker, Administrator at Gardenview.

The facility added nine new rooms to their center, as well as a chapel and a family room, hosting an open house on Thursday to showcase the new additions to potential residents and their families.

"The interest is here, we had a lot of families and we had a lot of interest today." said Kim McCan, Director of Admissions and Marketing.

Workers said this steadily rising need for assisted living rather than nursing facilities is new, having cropped up in the last few years, and they're excited to provide for their community needs.

"We just saw the need that we could grow a little bit more and fill the needs that other assisted livings in our area cannot help with." said McCan.

While there is not yet a set date for opening, they do intend to start filling rooms as soon as possible.