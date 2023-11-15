© 2023 WXPR
Rhinelander winter parking regulations take effect for the season

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 15, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
A delivery truck makes its way through downtown Rhinelander
A delivery truck makes its way through downtown Rhinelander in mid-winter

Many communities in snowy regions put restrictions on parking during the winter.

In Rhinelander, the winter parking regulations are now in effect.

From November 15th to April 15th, you can’t park on Rhinelander Streets from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

That gives crews a chance to deal with snow storms and snow removal.

Odd-Even parking is also a rule for most streets.

That means you park on the side of the street with odd house numbers on odd days, and on the side with even house numbers on even days.

The fine for violating the winter parking regulations is $25.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
