Father, son previously involved with Langlade Co. church accused of sexually assaulting children

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office has released updated information on a sexual assault investigation involving a father and son.

They say Travis and Scott Huse are both facing multiple felony charges.

Both are former pastors of the United Pentecostal Church. Travis has been charged with 31 felony counts, and Scott charged with 12 felony counts that stem from sexual assault allegations of child-related incidents that happened when they were involved with the Apostolic Worship Center and the former Evergreen Christian Academy in Elton, Wisconsin.

Both are being held at the Langlade County Jail, Travis has a bond of $1 million. Scott is being held on $250,000 cash bond.

The sheriff's office says the investigation remains ongoing and active, and investigators continue to look for any information or possible victims who may have had any contact with the men in the past.

If you have information, you can contact Detective Sergeant Justin Grones at 715-627-6419 or jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.

The sheriff's office has been helped by multiple law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin, Maine, Missouri, Kentucky, and New Hampshire as well as the Langlade County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who has concerns of clergy abuse can also contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse toll-free number at 1-877-222-2620.