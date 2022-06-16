© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Courts

Price County Sheriff ask for help locating stolen camper

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
Camper+Trailer+1+New.jpg
Price County Sheriff's Office

The Price County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s helping finding a missing camper.

It says the camper was stolen from private property in Ogema sometime between June 4th and June 15th.

It’s a 1998 Aero Manufacturing Camper Trailer.

Camper+Trailer+2+New.jpg

The back window of the camper is broken in some way.

It is cream colored with purple and blue stripes down the sides.

The suspect appeared to attempt to take a different type of trailer first, but was unable to because the tongue was on the ground and off the jack.

Police say there were fresh tire tracks on June 13th so that may be the day it was taken.

If you have information on where this camper is located, you’re ask to call Deputy Mindy Dabler at the Price County Sheriff's Office at 715-339-3011 #4.

Tags

Crime & Courts WXPR NewsPrice county
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen