Price County Sheriff ask for help locating stolen camper

The Price County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s helping finding a missing camper.

It says the camper was stolen from private property in Ogema sometime between June 4th and June 15th.

It’s a 1998 Aero Manufacturing Camper Trailer.

The back window of the camper is broken in some way.

It is cream colored with purple and blue stripes down the sides.

The suspect appeared to attempt to take a different type of trailer first, but was unable to because the tongue was on the ground and off the jack.

Police say there were fresh tire tracks on June 13th so that may be the day it was taken.

If you have information on where this camper is located, you’re ask to call Deputy Mindy Dabler at the Price County Sheriff's Office at 715-339-3011 #4.