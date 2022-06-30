Merrill man sent to federal prison in child pornography case

A Merrill man will go to federal prison for 16 and a half years for using a minor to produce child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin says 42 year old Jason Ridolfi will be on supervised release for 20 years after his prison term.

Ridolfi was sentenced by a federal judge this week.

He had pleaded guilty in March.

In November of 2020, a tip came in about sexually explicit images uploaded to Google.

Prosecutors say a search of Ridolfi’s home led to more than 25,000 images of child pornography, including some the defendant produced.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Kenosha police all helped with the investigation.