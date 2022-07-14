Oneida County Sheriff's Captain believes response should have been faster in Texas shooting

Leaked footage showed Uvalde responders entering Robb Elementary School mere minutes after the shooter, but waited over an hour to engage and take down the gunman.

Officials at Oneida County Sheriff's Department said that was too long.

"It made me sick to my stomach, it was hard for me to digest." said Captain Tyler Young.

After working in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, he said he's never seen anything like this.

"[It's hard] for me to comprehend waiting, and knowing what's happening, and not doing anything to stop it." said Young, "At no point in my career have I seen anybody go to training where you wait."

Knowing his own training, both as a father and a former school resource officer of five years, he knew his responsibility.

"Working in a school you really feel ownership of those kids," he said, "there was no way that if something like this were to happen, that I wouldn't go by myself and address that situation immediately."

He said the first and most important part of active shooter response is taking action and removing the threat immediately.

"There's no time to wait, because people's lives are being lost as that clock is ticking."

While he doesn't know the full details of the response at the Uvalde massacre, he said law enforcement across the country can learn from it.

"The response happened, and that can't be taken away, I guess my role now is to ensure that the training, that the deputies that I supervise are trained to perform in a different way than occurred in Texas." said Young.

Because at the end of the day, it's about protecting and saving lives.

"That's the responsibility, that's the duty."

He said he's confident that should the need arise for similar response here, they're ready to respond quickly and effectively.