Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan

Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself.

It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula.

A a conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was patrolling along U.S. Highway 2, when he saw an all-terrain vehicle operator with an expired license.

The 30-year-old ATV operator didn’t have proper identification, and agreed to have the officer follow him back to a hunting camp.

On the way, the ATV operator attempted to flee.

At one point during the pursuit, the ATV operator pointed a rifle back toward officers.

After traveling further, law enforcement says the man stood up on the ATV and shot himself under the jaw.

The man was airlifted to a trauma center in Wisconsin.

The subject was identified during the ensuing investigation and found to have multiple outstanding warrants for prior charges in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Michigan State Police assisted at the scene and determined that several articles, that were in possession of the suspect, were reported to have been recently stolen from nearby camps, including firearms on the ATV.

No officers were injured during the incident.