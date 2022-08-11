Life sentence for shootings at a Wausau cemetery

Henry West, the man who shot three people and killed one at Pine Grove Cemetery in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder along with multiple other counts.

West killed Patty Grimm and wounded two others, Rosemelia Short and Bill Buhse, in the shooting.

Families of the victims took the stand stating how much their lives have been impacted by the violence.

While Buhse survived, he was severely injured, spending months in-and-out of state care before finally coming home earlier this year.

"October 2nd, 2019 I was my dad's daughter. Today, I am sitting here talking to you as a full-time caregiver," said Darcie Buhse, Bill's daughter.

The family of Patty Grimm gripped those in the courtroom with a heart-wrenching testimony.

They said Patty was the family rock who everyone looked up to, and their lives will never be the same.

West, a former Pine Grove Cemetery worker, was fired in 2012, and the court saw this as a revenge plot.

"His motive was revenge, payback, hatred, festering hatred that the defendant finally and willfully chose to act upon," said Jill Falstad, the judge assigned to the case.

Before confronting those at the cemetery, he set homemade explosives to blow up the apartment complex he was soon to be evicted from.

"He rigged his apartment and surrounding buildings to set fire and explode. This was a planned and well-designed activity," said prosecuting attorney, Rory McGarry.