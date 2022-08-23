© 2022 WXPR
Damage complaints investigated in Lincoln County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 23, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
lincoln_county_sheriff.jpg
Lincoln County Sheriff Facebook
/

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like some help tracking down those responsible for some property damage.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office received at least 14 complaints of property damage in the areas along STH 107 in the Town of Rock Falls, and Bradley.

Damage was also reported along County Highway JJ in the Town of Rock Falls, and Pope Road in the Town of Merrill.

Damage included mail boxes and street signs.

Some looked like they were intentionally stuck by a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

