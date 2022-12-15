"Armed and Dangerous" suspect captured in Oneida County

A man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ is in custody after a high speed chase and a search in the woods in the Oneida County Town of Cassian.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, it all started with a report of a suspicious vehicle Wednesday in Minocqua.

Police ran the license plate given to them, and found 32 year old Cody Huebner of Shawano had a probation warrant for his arrest.

They eventually saw the vehicle in the Save More Parking lot.

Huebner was just getting into the vehicle when police approached, and took off southbound on on Highway 51, eventually crashing in Hazelhurst.

He then ran, reportedly pointing a handgun at one of the officers and saying he was not going back to jail.

Police say Huebner eventually found an unlocked vehicle with the keys in it and stole it, striking one of the deputies with the car as he drove away.

The deputy was injured, but was expected to be okay.

Another chase began at speeds up to 80 miles an hour on ice covered roads.

After traveling 8 miles, Huebner got out of the car and ran into the woods near little Bearskin Lake.

About two hours later, Huebner was arrested in the area of South Shore Road and Pollnow Road in the town of Cassien.

He’s being held in the Oneida County Jail on a probation warrant, and further charges are expected to be filed.

Many agencies helped in the effort to find and capture Huebner.