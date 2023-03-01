Price County Sheriff warns of counterfeit money

The Price County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

It says two people were taken into custody and a search warrant was conducted in the Township of Worcester.

The suspects, who have not been named, are being investigated in Price County as well as other places in Wisconsin.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are known to pass counterfeit $20 and $50 bills.

The $20 bills have a serial number of JE 28112820 G. The $50 bill has a serial number of JJ 28129343 A.

If you do have one of the bills, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement agency or Price County Sheriff Deputy Taylor Drake at (715) 339-3011.