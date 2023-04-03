Two dead in Marathon County shooting

The shooting deaths of two men in Marathon County are believed to have been a murder-suicide.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the double shooting happened in a home on County Road N in the Town of Hull.

That’s about five miles east of Colby.

A 911 call came in Saturday evening from a man who said he got home and found both his father and uncle dead inside the home.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds, and a firearm was present at the scene.

An investigation is still underway as to what happened.