© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Courts

Two dead in Marathon County shooting

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 3, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT
Marathon Sheriff
Marathon County Sheriff's Office Facebook
/

The shooting deaths of two men in Marathon County are believed to have been a murder-suicide.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the double shooting happened in a home on County Road N in the Town of Hull.

That’s about five miles east of Colby.

A 911 call came in Saturday evening from a man who said he got home and found both his father and uncle dead inside the home.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds, and a firearm was present at the scene.

An investigation is still underway as to what happened.

Tags
Crime & Courts shootingMarathon CountyWXPR News
John Burton
See stories by John Burton